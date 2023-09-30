Choice Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 728 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choice Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

