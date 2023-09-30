CIBC Lowers ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.75

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.53.

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$2.23 and a 52-week high of C$5.03.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.05). ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.3079848 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00. Company insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

