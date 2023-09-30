Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.94.

NYSE:CFG opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

