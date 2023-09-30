Citizens Financial Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.
Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance
NYSE:CFG opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 38.18%.
Citizens Financial Group Company Profile
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
