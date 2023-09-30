Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after acquiring an additional 233,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $604,274,000 after buying an additional 3,017,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.74 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

