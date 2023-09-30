Colgate-Palmolive to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CL. HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.3 %

CL stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

