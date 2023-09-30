Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

CFLT stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,745 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $281,064.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 435,322 shares in the company, valued at $13,991,249.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $25,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,912,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

