Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director James G. Castellano Sells 12,500 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $28.84 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Core & Main's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNM. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.20.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

