Cormark Lowers Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$11.50

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.22% from the company’s previous close.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.