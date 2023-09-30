Cormark Lowers Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target to C$11.50

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 188.22% from the company’s previous close.
Sangoma Technologies Price Performance
Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.