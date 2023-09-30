Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CR. Raymond James increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$5.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$917.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.37.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$66.62 million during the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 64.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.9538217 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Craig Turchak sold 37,788 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$228,163.94. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 111,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$618,149.68. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

