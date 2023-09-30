Critical Analysis: Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) & RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -32.10% N/A -34.79% RingCentral -30.59% N/A -4.24%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $24.15 million 0.32 -$8.01 million ($0.07) -0.67 RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.41 -$879.17 million ($6.75) -4.39

This table compares Digerati Technologies and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digerati Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Digerati Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of RingCentral shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digerati Technologies and RingCentral, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 10 9 1 2.55

RingCentral has a consensus target price of $43.52, suggesting a potential upside of 46.83%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Summary

RingCentral beats Digerati Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digerati Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Digerati Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized enterprise customers and other resellers. The company was formerly known as ATSI Communications Inc. and changed its name to Digerati Technologies, Inc. in March 2011. Digerati Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc. provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Video, a video meeting service which includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities and offers video and audio conferencing, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management. In addition, it offers RingCentral professional services. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

