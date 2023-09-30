Critical Survey: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) vs. SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SeaChange International and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Knight 0 5 0 0 2.00

Black Knight has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.92%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $32.49 million 0.36 -$11.40 million ($3.68) -1.24 Black Knight $1.52 billion 7.81 $452.50 million $1.56 48.56

This table compares SeaChange International and Black Knight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -27.84% 2.91% 2.16% Black Knight 16.09% 10.59% 4.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Black Knight shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Black Knight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SeaChange International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Knight beats SeaChange International on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

(Get Free Report)

SeaChange International, Inc. provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components. The company also provides StreamVid, a cloud-based OTT video platform for operators and content owners that enables streaming services, including content ingestion, workflow automation, user management, content protection, billing and entitlement, and user applications for various device platforms, such as mobile devices or Smart TVs; Advanced advertising, a unified ad tech solution to insert adverts into various video feeds, including broadcast, internet protocol television, and OTT; and Xstream platform, a cloud-based content monetization platform that provides the range of capabilities, including generation and distribution of FAST channels, streaming enablement via content aggregation, and targeted insertion of advertisement from various demand sources. In addition, it provides professional, and maintenance and technical support services, as well as managed services. The company sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales process, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. It serves cable system operators, telecommunications companies, and satellite operators, as well as broadcasters and other content providers. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Black Knight

(Get Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms. This segment also provides LoanCatcher, a cloud-based loan origination system designed for the needs of brokers; and LoanSifter PPE to meet the needs of the broker community by providing access to investors and loan products. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioural models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.