DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair began coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.22.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.74. NICE has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

