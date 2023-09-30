Delek US Holdings, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Delek US Stock Down 4.2 %

Delek US stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 19.37%. Delek US’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 70.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,544,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 639,963 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after buying an additional 210,980 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $72,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,107.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -116.05%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

