Desjardins Lowers H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

HEOFF opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 million, a PE ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 0.63. H2O Innovation has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

