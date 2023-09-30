Desjardins Lowers H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Price Target to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HEOFF
H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.2 %
About H2O Innovation
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. The company offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.