Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading Up 4.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.27. Approximately 171,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 191,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.82.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,658,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,250.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $50,521.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc sold 98,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $4,658,536.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,250.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,534 shares of company stock worth $19,153,678. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 82.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.25 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

