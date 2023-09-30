Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT Lowered to GBX 740

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.14) to GBX 740 ($9.04) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DRXGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.04) to GBX 1,200 ($14.65) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

