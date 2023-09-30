Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Down 3.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Duckhorn Portfolio traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 470,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 602,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 539,940 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 658.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 770,420 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.16.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

