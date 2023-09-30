Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.95% from the stock’s current price.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDIT

Editas Medicine Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $636.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $46,111 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after acquiring an additional 202,642 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,424,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.