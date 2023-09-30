Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.60.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENB

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$45.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.53. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$44.86 and a 12-month high of C$56.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6606308 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.