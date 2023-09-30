Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Up 2.4 %

Entegris stock opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.80 million. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.40.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

