Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 962,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 170,935 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 28.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entravision Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 187,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $724,347.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,347.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EVC opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a PE ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $273.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.95 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

