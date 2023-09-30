Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LendingClub Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

LendingClub Price Performance

LC opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 173.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 638.7% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,027 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,745,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after purchasing an additional 892,484 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.