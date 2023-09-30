Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $121.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.90 and a twelve month high of $180.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

