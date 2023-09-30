Financial Survey: LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House N/A N/A N/A BRC -5.30% -17.36% -6.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LQR House and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRC $301.31 million 2.52 -$82.91 million ($0.32) -11.22

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LQR House has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRC.

15.2% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of BRC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for LQR House and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 0 0 N/A BRC 0 3 5 0 2.63

BRC has a consensus target price of $7.81, suggesting a potential upside of 117.62%. Given BRC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than LQR House.

Summary

BRC beats LQR House on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

