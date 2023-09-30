Financial Survey: NeoVolta (NEOV) versus Its Rivals

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeoVolta to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s competitors have a beta of -5.06, meaning that their average share price is 606% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -31.13 NeoVolta Competitors $653.27 million $8.01 million 2.30

Analyst Recommendations

NeoVolta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NeoVolta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 112 499 1090 54 2.62

NeoVolta currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.80%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 38.24%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.11% -36.30% NeoVolta Competitors -914.97% -17.82% -15.37%

Summary

NeoVolta competitors beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

