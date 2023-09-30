First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Capital has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in First Capital by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 54,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in First Capital by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 22,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 59.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

