Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 75.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Flex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 55,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Flex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

