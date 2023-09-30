Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 33,980 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 33,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,572.60 ($15,353.03).

Foxtons Group Price Performance

LON:FOXT opened at GBX 36.60 ($0.45) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43.95 ($0.54). The stock has a market capitalization of £110.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.42.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

