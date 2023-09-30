FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Zacks Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 27th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $17.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.63. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 53.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

