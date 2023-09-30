FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Issued By National Bank Financial

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Theratechnologies in a report released on Tuesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:THTX opened at $2.15 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies ( NASDAQ:THTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.