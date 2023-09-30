FY2023 Earnings Forecast for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the company will earn $12.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.28. The consensus estimate for L3Harris Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.14 EPS.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.47. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $167.14 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,043,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.