FY2023 EPS Estimates for Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Raised by KeyCorp

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.09). KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Teknova’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alpha Teknova’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Shares of TKNO opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.08. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.70.

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 36.01% and a negative net margin of 131.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 289,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Matthew Mackowski bought 810,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 810,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,998.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alpha Teknova news, CFO Matthew Lowell acquired 54,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,899.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 810,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 810,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,998.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,809,728 shares of company stock valued at $14,447,997. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

