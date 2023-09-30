FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Arqit Quantum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.60 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Arqit Quantum by 438.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

