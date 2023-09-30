FY2023 EPS Estimates for Arqit Quantum Inc. Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Arqit Quantum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arqit Quantum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arqit Quantum’s FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Arqit Quantum Trading Up 14.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ opened at $0.60 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.10.
About Arqit Quantum
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
