FY2023 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WASH

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

WASH opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.93.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.