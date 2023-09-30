G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Position Reduced by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after buying an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.1% in the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 3,453,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIII shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $634,449.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $222,659.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

