GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in GameStop by 24.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in GameStop by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GME shares. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Insider Transactions at GameStop

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,302.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.88 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.87.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Profile

(Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

