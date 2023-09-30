Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded to Outperform by ATB Capital

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Gear Energy Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 3.93. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$1.45.
