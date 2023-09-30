Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded to Outperform by ATB Capital

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.50 price target on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Gear Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$0.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$230.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 3.93. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.79 and a 1-year high of C$1.45.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

