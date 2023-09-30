Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and ENI (NYSE:E) Critical Survey

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genel Energy and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $432.70 million 0.79 -$7.30 million N/A N/A ENI $140.59 billion 0.41 $14.63 billion $5.43 5.90

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. ENI pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genel Energy and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 0 6 6 0 2.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A ENI 7.73% 19.54% 7.17%

Summary

ENI beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

