Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 12,458 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $321,042.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,560,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,214,806.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 11,257 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $275,458.79.

On Thursday, September 21st, Aladar Szalay sold 7,549 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $214,844.54.

On Monday, September 18th, Aladar Szalay sold 30,292 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $705,500.68.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Aladar Szalay sold 19,032 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $408,046.08.

On Monday, September 11th, Aladar Szalay sold 32,351 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $718,839.22.

On Thursday, September 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02.

GNLX stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

