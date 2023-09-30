Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) VP Sells $122,512.00 in Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $122,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yong Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 20th, Yong Yu sold 6,000 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $167,760.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Yong Yu sold 10,400 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $227,656.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Yong Yu sold 29,800 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $629,972.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00.

Genelux Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $24.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Genelux Co. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

