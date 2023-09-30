Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GPC. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GPC opened at $144.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.77. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

