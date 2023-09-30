Golden Green Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 14.3% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 258,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 66,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.93.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

