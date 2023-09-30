Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,918,015,000 after buying an additional 2,421,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

