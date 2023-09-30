H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEO. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
