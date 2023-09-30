H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$3.65 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HEO. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

H2O Innovation Company Profile

Shares of HEO stock opened at C$2.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00. H2O Innovation has a one year low of C$2.05 and a one year high of C$2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.38.

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

