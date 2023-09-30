Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawkins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.75. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.18 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.