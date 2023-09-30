Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Insider Michael Warren Buys 2,000 Shares

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Warren acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 709 ($8.66) per share, with a total value of £14,180 ($17,315.91).

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

HSL stock opened at GBX 715 ($8.73) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 726.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 767.42. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 12-month low of GBX 674.33 ($8.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 907 ($11.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The company has a market cap of £534.11 million, a PE ratio of -211.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Henderson Smaller Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Henderson Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $7.00. Henderson Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is -769.23%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

