Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Acquires 34,555 Shares

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2023

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 34,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,837.70 ($5,907.56).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, August 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 31,348 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £5,015.68 ($6,124.90).
  • On Friday, July 28th, Julie McEwan purchased 25,707 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £4,884.33 ($5,964.50).

Hostmore Trading Up 14.9 %

LON MORE opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.47. Hostmore plc has a one year low of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.93 million and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

