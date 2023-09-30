Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Julie McEwan Acquires 34,555 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan bought 34,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,837.70 ($5,907.56).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Julie McEwan purchased 31,348 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £5,015.68 ($6,124.90).

On Friday, July 28th, Julie McEwan purchased 25,707 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £4,884.33 ($5,964.50).

LON MORE opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.47. Hostmore plc has a one year low of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £19.93 million and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 696.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

