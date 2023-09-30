Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,832 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.1% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 186.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,636,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 71,877 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 81,234 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 45.0% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.22 and its 200 day moving average is $176.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.