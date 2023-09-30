Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) PT Raised to $48.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Immunovant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.83.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,290,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,305 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Immunovant by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

