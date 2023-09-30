Innova Wealth Partners Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Innova Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

